Check streamflows and lake levels from the web

As we slide into spring, a few storms are inevitable for many areas of the state. There are tools available on the web to keep you informed so that you can prepare.

Visit and bookmark the following websites and resources now so you’re ready when water levels rise.

TexasFlood.org: What to do before, during and after a flood.

Use the TWDB Flood Viewer to get an overview of conditions in your area

Water Data for Texas: Current lake levels and flood stages.

TexMesoNet.org: Current weather information, including precipitation data.

View more than 750 USGS real-time stream, lake, reservoir, precipitation, and groundwater stations in context with current weather and hazard conditions on both desktop and mobile devices. USGS Water Dashboard for desktop users and the Water-on-the-Go site for mobile phones.

Visit the NOAA’s River Forecast Center for status and predictions on flood levels.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Emergency Disaster Network has sections for flooding, severe weather and tornadoes.