Certified Angus Beef ® specifications expand

On Sept. 9, 2020, Certified Angus Beef began implementing two changes to its “G1 schedule” specifications. The first, a subtle rewording, adjusts the fat thickness limit from “less than 1 inch” to read “1 inch or less.” It might sound the same, but that precise language allows USDA graders more accurate measurements. Camera grading calculates fat thickness to several decimal places and that provides consistency and clarity when dealing with fractions of an inch. The second change allows packers with an “extended licensing agreement” to box beef from some primals that met all quality specifications, but exceed the ribeye area, up to 19-square inches. Ribs, ribeyes, strip loins and short loins from these carcasses will be excluded from the brand. Read more at Certified Angus Beef.…