Cattlemen at the Capitol hosted by Texas’ oldest and largest livestock association

AUSTIN, Texas (February 26, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association hosted its Cattlemen at the Capitol event today in Austin, bringing together the association’s leadership and policy committees for an impactful day of advocacy.

More than 50 members from TSCRA’s four policy committees visited 33 legislative offices to engage with lawmakers on key issues impacting Texas ranchers and landowners. The association also had the honor of meeting with top state leaders—including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dustin Burrows’ staff—to share their policy priorities and insights.

“This event provides our members a unique opportunity to see firsthand how our policies shape legislation at the Texas Capitol,” said Carl Ray Polk Jr., President of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. “It provides lawmakers with a deeper understanding of the challenges and priorities of our membership, paving the way for meaningful collaboration on the issues that will shape the future of ranching in Texas.”

By engaging directly with lawmakers, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association ensures that voices of the industry across Texas are heard and understood. The association remains committed to advancing policies that preserve Texas’ ranching heritage while fostering sustainable practices for generations to come.

###