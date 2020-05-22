Cattle slaughter 1 million head short in six weeks

America’s beef packers are slowly improving weekly harvest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic disruption to the supply chain. Last week USDA reported estimated slaughter at 499,000 head, which was about 14% higher than two weeks ago. Expectations are for harvest to total about 530,000 this week. Still, last week’s slaughter was 25% lower than the same week a year ago, and slaughter since the second week of April has totaled 2.875 million head, or 1 million head lower (-27%) than the same period a year ago. Read more at Drovers…

/ covid19, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: