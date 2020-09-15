Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention kicks off

By Katrina Huffstutler

Today, hundreds of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members and friends gathered as the Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention kicked off its two-day event.

After a welcome from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Robert E. McKnight and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the opening general session launched with a political forecast from Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune.

“What we will encounter in November is going to be different because of what has happened in the last six months,” Smith said, as he talked through all the possible outcomes.

The morning’s breakout sessions allowed registrants to choose from an update on U.S. CattleTrace or price discovery and marketing.

Over lunch, registrants heard from agricultural advocate and editor of the Beef Daily blog, Amanda Radke. She told cattle raisers despite the distractions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, they shouldn’t be fooled: extremist groups are working harder than ever to end animal agriculture and we must stay the course when it comes to advocating.

“We’ve got to stand up for this industry so it will be around for our kids and grandkids,” she said.

Radke also talked optimism during difficult times and spotlighted a few of her favorite rancher-led or rancher-supported charity events.

“Where producers shine the brightest is when we are helping our communities. We’re in it because we love the land, love our livestock and love helping people,” she said.

This afternoon, registrants chose from sessions on wildlife management, conservation, agricultural law and how the agricultural industry changed Burger King’s mind.

Thanks to the virtual format, though, attendees will be able to go back and watch any missed sessions in the coming weeks.

The convention will continue tomorrow, kicking off with the annual membership meeting and CattleFax Market Outlook at 8:30 a.m. Registration is still open at cattleraisersconvention.com.

Stay tuned to The Cattleman Update and the December issue of The Cattleman magazine for additional coverage.