Cattle raisers support passage of legislation bolstering urban Right to Farm provisions

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) First Vice President Carl Ray Polk today released the following statement in response to the passage of House Bill (HB) 1750 which amends the Right to Farm law to protect agricultural operations in and around urban areas:

“Agriculture is essential to our state and our ability to raise food is paramount in supporting our economy and our industry,” Polk said. “HB 1750 prevents misguided restrictions to Texas agriculture in urban areas and builds on the provisions passed earlier this session through HB 2308, which updated Right to Farm protections for rural parts of the state.”

Together, HB 2038 and HB 1750 create a comprehensive set of updates to the Right to Farm law. HB 2308 was passed May 8, and protects farms and ranches from unwarranted nuisance and legal actions in rural areas. HB 1750 expands protections by requiring cities to provide evidence of a threat to public health when regulating agricultural operations within city limits.

HB 2308 was authored by Reps. Trent Ashby, Ernest Bailes, Glenn Rogers, Stan Kitzman, and Briscoe Cain and was sponsored by Sen. Charles Perry and co-sponsored by Sen. César Blanco. HB 1750 was authored by Reps. DeWayne Burns, Keith Bell, Cody Harris, Will Metcalf and Dustin Burrows and was sponsored by Sen. Charles Perry.

###