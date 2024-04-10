Cattle Raisers Roundup applications due May 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 10, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced it will host its third-annual TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup July 22-26 in East Texas.

The event is open to high school students who have completed their sophomore through senior years and are interested in gaining knowledge about the beef supply chain, natural resources and other important issues impacting agriculture.

Cattle Raisers Roundup will include tours at cattle operation and beef packing plants, as well as the opportunity to speak with industry leaders. The program is structured to allow for practical application of everyday activities of those who buy, sell, produce and rely on beef protein.

Applications are due May 1 and are available at tscra.org/what-we-do/students/.

