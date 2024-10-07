Cattle Raisers PAC releases November 2024 general election voting guide

AUSTIN, Texas (October 1, 2024) – The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Political Action Committee (Cattle Raisers PAC) urges TSCRA members to vote in the upcoming general election.

The Cattle Raisers PAC has published a list of endorsed candidates for the November general election. TSCRA members are encouraged to support candidates that will represent their interests in Austin and in Washington, D.C.

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 21 and ends Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Election Day is Nov. 5.

The guide is available at: https://tscra.org/2024-general-election/

