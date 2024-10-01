Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

2024 General Election

Preparing to vote

Your vote in the upcoming general elections plays a pivotal role in determining who will represent ranchers and landowners in both Austin and Washington, D.C. Early voting for the general election begins on Monday, October 21 and ends Friday, November 1. Election day is November 5, 2024. To help you navigate the ballot, Cattle Raisers PAC published the 2024 General Election Voting Guide.

Download the PDF below to explore candidates who will best support and stand up for the stewards of land and livestock.

Download

Important dates

Monday, October 7, 2024: Last day to Register to Vote

Monday, October 21 – Friday, November 1, 2024: Early Voting

Friday, October 25, 2024: Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail

Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Last day to turn in Vote by Mail application

Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Election Day!

Voting resources

Register to vote!

Check your voter registration

find your polling place

find your voting district
What’s on the Ballot?

identification requirements for voting

Recent Posts