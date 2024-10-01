Preparing to vote

Your vote in the upcoming general elections plays a pivotal role in determining who will represent ranchers and landowners in both Austin and Washington, D.C. Early voting for the general election begins on Monday, October 21 and ends Friday, November 1. Election day is November 5, 2024. To help you navigate the ballot, Cattle Raisers PAC published the 2024 General Election Voting Guide.

Download the PDF below to explore candidates who will best support and stand up for the stewards of land and livestock.