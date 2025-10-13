Cattle Raisers PAC quick guide to agriculture & rural propositions on November ballot

Texans will vote on 17 propositions, and of those, eight have direct and far-reaching impacts for rural Texans, ranchers and landowners. Cattle Raisers PAC supports the following proposed state constitutional amendments: Propositions 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 17. Early voting begins Oct. 20, 2025 and ends Oct. 31, 2025. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Proposition 2 – Proposition 2 protects private property and personal investments by prohibiting the Texas Legislature from imposing a tax on realized or unrealized capital gains for individuals, families, estates, or trusts. This includes gains from the sale or transfer of capital assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and personal property. While the amendment safeguards investment income, it does not affect ad valorem property taxes, sales taxes, or use taxes. By preventing new forms of taxation on capital gains, Proposition 2 helps preserve financial stability and protects the generational wealth of ranching and landowning families.



Proposition 4 – Proposition 4 strengthens water security for Texas by authorizing the Legislature to dedicate the first $1 billion in annual net sales tax revenue above $46.5 billion to the Texas Water Fund. This long-term funding, set to expire in 2047, ensures investments in critical water infrastructure while requiring legislative approval before any spending occurs. The measure also protects these funds from being diverted to other projects and provides stability by preventing changes to the allocation for the first 10 years. For ranchers and landowners, Proposition 4 supports reliable water supplies for livestock, irrigation, and agricultural operations, helping protect both livelihoods and property values.

Proposition 5 – Proposition 5 addresses an inconsistency in the tax code by allowing the Texas Legislature to exempt animal feed held for retail sale from property taxation. Currently, feed is tax-exempt throughout its life cycle—except when it sits in a store as inventory. By fixing this gap, Proposition 5 reduces a targeted tax burden on agricultural retailers, supports free enterprise, and strengthens private property rights. While exemptions should be applied carefully, this amendment gives the Texas Legislature the flexibility to ensure fairer tax treatment for the agricultural community without creating new spending obligations.

Proposition 8 – Proposition 8 strengthens private property rights by protecting Texans’ ability to transfer wealth without punitive taxation. Specifically, it would prohibit any future attempts to create a state-level inheritance or estate tax. While TSCRA strongly supports repealing federal estate taxes, this measure focuses on preventing state-level taxation, helping safeguard family financial stability and ensuring generational continuity for family-owned ranches and businesses. By preventing government overreach and maintaining current revenue levels, Proposition 8 allows ranching and landowning families to preserve their legacy.

Proposition 9 – Proposition 9 would increase the tax exemption for tangible property used in income production, effectively functioning as a business expense deduction. TSCRA has long supported the continuation of business expense deductions at the federal level, and we extend that same support to expanding these deductions at the state level.

Proposition 10 – Proposition 10 is important to ranchers and landowners because it allows them to request a reappraisal if a building on their property is completely destroyed by a casualty, such as a wildfire. Since wildfires can devastate barns, homes, or other structures, this measure helps ensure property values reflect those losses, providing some financial relief during recovery.

Proposition 13 – Proposition 13 primarily benefits homeowners by raising the homestead exemption, but it also matters to ranchers and landowners. While landowners may not see a direct tax break on their agricultural or non-residential land, ranchers who own a residential home would see savings from the increased exemption. In addition, the way the state offsets school district revenue losses could help prevent higher tax rates on agricultural and non-residential land. In short, even though the focus is on homeowners, the broader funding and tax policy shifts could have indirect but important impacts on landowners.

Proposition 17 – Proposition 17 ensures that landowners who invest in border security infrastructure are not financially penalized through higher property taxes. By providing a property tax exemption for improvements such as fencing or other security measures, this amendment protects private property rights and upholds individual liberty while respecting the principle of limited government. Though exemptions should be used carefully, this measure is narrowly tailored and permissive, offering relief to property owners without expanding state programs or increasing spending.

Please note that Cattle Raisers PAC made recommendations on the propositions with a direct impact on agriculture and/or rural areas of the state. These recommendations are not meant to indicate a lack of support for other propositions on the ballot.