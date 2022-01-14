Cattle Raisers Museum to host Cow Camp during convention

The Cattle Raisers Museum will host Cow Camp again this year for children ages 5-10 on Saturday, March 26 during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in Fort Worth. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 1600 Gendy Street on the second floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Young cattle raisers will get to explore the Cattle Raisers Museum, the National Cowgirl Museum, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and participate in fun activities throughout the day. Price per child to attend is $35 before February 15, $45 before March 15 and $55 on the day of Cow Camp. Registration includes lunch, snacks and camp supplies.

Space is limited so early registration is recommended. Camp registration can be completed when registering for the convention at cattleraisersconvention.com.

Contact Deanna Holderith at [email protected] or 817-332-8551 with questions.