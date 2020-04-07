Cattle Raisers Museum online resources now available

The Cattle Raisers Museum is temporarily closed in compliance with local, state and federal guidelines to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, you can still take advantage of the museum’s many online activities and resources at cattleraisersmuseum.org! Whether you are looking for fun learning activities for the family or an online teaching tool, these resources provide educational information on the history of cattle in Texas. New resources and activities are being added, so check out the Cattle Raisers Museum Facebook and Instagram sites!

