Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo underway in Fort Worth

Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino to speak at three-day event.

Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo is officially underway at the Fort Worth Convention Center where more than 3,500 cattle raisers, landowners and industry partners have gathered to connect, learn and shop at the largest beef cattle-specific event in the Southwest.

The three-day event, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, officially launched at 8:00 a.m. with “The Sparks That Accelerated Beef Demand,” a keynote address sponsored by Beef Loving Texans featuring experts from National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, H-E-B, U.S. Meat Export Federation and Texas Beef Council. Educational sessions and meetings continue throughout the weekend, including programming featuring former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino, the TSCRA annual membership meeting and the ever-popular School for Successful Ranching program boasting more than 30 hours of practical, real-world information for cattlemen.

“We’re thrilled to bring the cattle raising community together yet again in Fort Worth for the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, and we have a great weekend ahead of us,” said TSCRA President Arthur Uhl. “This week is about learning and growing alongside fellow cattlemen and women. We are proud to bring Dana Perino to our keynote stage, as well as former Congressman Will Hurd who each bring eye-opening perspectives about the state of our nation and important issues facing all Texans.”

Attendees can explore the largest livestock trade show in the Southwest featuring more than 250 exhibitors and a live demonstration arena in the 225,000-square foot facility. Live entertainment on Saturday night will feature Jake Hooker and The Outsiders at the dinner and dance, followed by late-night party entertainment from the Amanda Kate Ferris Band.

Anyone can join in on the fun at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. One-day registration packages and expo-only passes are available for as little as $10 per day and registration can be completed on-site. Learn more at CattleRaisersConvention.com.

