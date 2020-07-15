Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo goes virtual for 2020

Dear TSCRA members and friends,

The last few months have brought unprecedented levels of uncertainty — for the cattle business, our communities, our nation and our world. Cattle raisers have faced adversity before, though, and we’ll face it again. This too shall pass, and we’re confident if we continue to stand together through TSCRA we’ll come out stronger on the other side.

Unfortunately, in the interim, we must make adjustments. On our ranches, in our families and perhaps most notably, in the way we gather. As a result, we are incredibly disappointed to announce we must convert our Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16 to a virtual-only event. This decision was difficult for TSCRA’s executive committee to reach, and one not taken lightly.

However, due to mounting health and safety regulations, TSCRA will not be permitted to host an in-person event in the manner our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors have come to expect.

While we will miss seeing each of you in person — and especially sharing handshakes and conversation — we are incredibly proud of the virtual conference our events and education team has planned. There will still be opportunities to learn, shop, connect and enjoy. Only now, we’re meeting you where you are.

There has never been a more important time to be a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and never a more important time to know what’s going on in the beef business. We hope you’ll join us virtually for a comprehensive agenda covering topics ranging from practical tips for landowners to consumer trends to policy updates from Austin and Washington, D.C.

We’ll be adding detailed information about the new event to cattleraisersconvention.com in the coming days, but for now, we know you likely have two questions top of mind: What if I’ve already registered? What about my registration fee?

Pre-registered attendees will have four options:

Apply $149 to virtual registration and receive a refund for the remaining balance. Apply $149 to virtual registration and donate the remainder of registration to TSCRA. Donate the entire registration fee to TSCRA. Receive a full refund.

Please click here or email registration@tscra.org to let us know your choice. Refunds will be processed and returned within 120 days.

One benefit to the virtual setup? All registrants will receive a link to watch the entire event at their convenience afterwards.

Again, we share in your disappointment and look forward to the day we can all be together. But until then, we hope to connect online Sept. 15 and 16.

Best regards,