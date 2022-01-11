Cattle raisers applaud bill to protect landowners from high-speed rail projects

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hughes Abell, president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, issued the following statement after U.S. Reps. Kevin Brady and Jake Ellzey introduced the High-Speed Rail Land Acquisition Assurance Act to protect the property rights of American landowners:

“The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has long opposed the use of eminent domain to force the sale of private property for Texas Central’s high-speed rail venture. Private working lands are the backbone of our country and critical to maintaining the safe and abundant food supply we all rely upon. These essential lands should not subsidize Texas Central’s private investors, including foreign governments.

“We are grateful for Congressmen Brady and Ellzey and their commitment to protecting the private property of Texas landowners and cattle producers. We urge Congress to act quickly to pass the High-Speed Rail Land Acquisition Assurance Act before our land and livelihood are jeopardized.”

###