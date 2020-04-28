Cattle placements plummet for March, ag economist says that could continue

The latest Cattle on Feed report shows cattle placed on feed for March tumbled. University of Missouri livestock economist Scott Brown says this is only the second time placements have been this low. “We got placements in March that came in at 77.3 percent of a year ago,” he says. :Everyone knew that feeder cattle sales were really lagging as producers really got in a wait and see mode as prices moved lower.” Read more at brownfieldagnews.com…