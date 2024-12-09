Cattle missing in Collingsworth County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 10 calves missing from a property three miles west of Wellington on Hwy. 203. The calves weigh approximately 600 pounds and have an under seven and crop notch on their left ears. The calves were last seen Nov 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



