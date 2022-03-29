Cattle allegedly stolen by ranch hand￼

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez released from jail on $50,000 bonds

Smith County, Texas ­­– Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Rangers Larry Hand, Bo Fox and Darrel Bobbitt conducted a lengthy investigation of Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez beginning in December 2021, after an absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.

Perez-Sanchez, age 65, was arrested March 11 on two felony charges for theft of livestock. One charge for allegedly taking three yearlings to the livestock auction and placing one of them in his own name without the absentee landowner’s consent. The second charge is for allegedly taking one bull and one cow to the livestock auction and placing the cow under his own name without the consent of the same absentee landowner.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible. Special Rangers want to recognize the assistance of Smith County Patrol Deputies during the arrest of Perez-Sanchez.

Perez-Sanchez was released from the Smith County Jail March 21 on $50,000 surety bonds.