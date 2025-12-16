Calvert man arrested for theft of livestock following joint investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 16, 2025) — Bobby Cyrus Jr. was arrested and charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony, following a joint investigation involving Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens.

The investigation began when the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office received a report Dec. 3 of stolen yearling cattle from a property located outside the city limits of Calvert. The Sheriff’s office notified the theft to Special Ranger Chase Fryar and launched the joint investigation.

Fryar notified Special Rangers Kenny Murchison and Brent Mast who assisted with the investigation. The Special Rangers worked alongside sheriff’s deputies and game wardens to identify the suspect and locate the stolen cattle.

On Dec. 7, authorities conducted an operation in Milam County recovering eight head of stolen cattle valued at approximately $20,000. The cattle were returned to their rightful owner.

Cyrus was taken into custody at the location where the cattle were recovered and transported to the Milam County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers thank the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their assistance throughout the investigation.

