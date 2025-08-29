Calling all industry experts: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association seeks speakers for 2026 School for Successful Ranching

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 29, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced an open call for speakers for the 2026 School for Successful Ranching, a premiere educational event for the cattle raisers, wildlife managers, landowners and others with a vested interested in the beef industry.

The School for Successful Ranching, held annually as part of the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, is set for March 27-29, 2026, in Fort Worth. The 2026 curriculum will explore practical and innovative topics impacting cattle raisers, wildlife managers and landowners.

Interested speakers must apply online before Oct. 1. Applicants are asked to provide an outline of a proposed topic, including presenting speaker’s information for the session. Multiple proposals are welcome.

