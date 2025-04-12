Brooke Rollins addressed 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo attendees during annual membership meeting 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins addressed thousands of cattle raisers, landowners, and industry leaders today during the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Annual Membership Meeting held during the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

“We were honored to welcome Secretary Rollins to the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Federal policy impacts Texas cattle raisers every day and hearing first-hand from the woman leading this discussion is an honor for our membership.”

Secretary Rollins, a native Texan from Glen Rose, is a friend of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and has a long history of championing rural priorities. She highlighted policy changes happening in D.C. impacting cattle raisers and landowners including foreign trade, tariffs and frivolous USDA spending. Additionally, Rollins expressed the need for a sterile fly facility in the U.S. to combat the northward migration of the New World screwworm in Mexico.

“It’s really great to be here. This is my background and passion,” Rollins said. “I have loved traveling the country, we have been to almost 10 states now, but to be here with the cattle raisers feels like coming home.”.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association represents more than 28,000 cattle raisers and is the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest. The association has a reputation for protecting private property rights and works with federal agencies, including the USDA, on policy matters that impact cattle raisers.

