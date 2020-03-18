Beef producers are working hard to get more to consumers as shelves empty

As COVID-19 fears grip the country, grocery shelves in many stores are wiped nearly clean of products such as eggs, butter, milk, poultry and beef. Stores can’t restock fast enough, shipments can’t come in quick enough, but on the other end of that supply chain are the producers, like beef producers who are losing money even as shelves empty. Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) who recently talked with Lane Nordlund on Lane Cast, said that despite the mass panic among commodities causing futures to be “basically divorced from what the true supply and demand is out there,” producers need to make sure they can “continue to keep beef flowing because we need to make sure that the product is getting out to the consumer.” Read more at wisfarmer.com…