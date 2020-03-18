Beef producers are working hard to get more to consumers as shelves empty

As COVID-19 fears grip the country, grocery shelves in many stores are wiped nearly clean of products such as eggs, butter, milk, poultry and beef. Stores can’t restock fast enough, shipments can’t come in quick enough, but on the other end of that supply chain are the producers, like beef producers who are losing money even as shelves empty. Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) who recently talked with Lane Nordlund on Lane Cast, said that despite the mass panic among commodities causing futures to be “basically divorced from what the true supply and demand is out there,” producers need to make sure they can “continue to keep beef flowing because we need to make sure that the product is getting out to the consumer.” Read more at wisfarmer.com

/ Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: