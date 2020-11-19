Beef Loving Texans: Serve a hearty beef dinner this Thanksgiving

Pardon the turkey this year and serve a delicious beef meal this Thanksgiving. Experience the traditional Thanksgiving flavors with Dijon and herb rubbed beef roast with cranberry sauce or a classic beef tenderloin roast with cranberry drizzle. Or keep it simple with the maple-glazed rib roast with roasted acorn squash or the peppered rib roast with roasted garlic sauce. Either way, you will be thankful you served beef! See More Beefy Thanksgiving Recipes >>