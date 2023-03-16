Cow-calf Corner: Be prepared, wheat pasture bloat on the rise

Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist

Last month we sent out an article “Watch for Wheat Pasture Bloat”. Since then we have been getting reports of bloat in calves grazing wheat and other small grain pastures. Growing conditions improved for these pastures that have been grazed short all winter with regrowth that is all highly digestible leaf. We have also had some late winter frost events that can damage the cell walls in the new growth, releasing the cell contents for rapid availability in the rumen. These plant fractions are the most bloat provocative and can very quickly cause bloat in grazing calves.

The pictures above show weaned calves on triticale pasture in a bloat outbreak. Bloat occurred rapidly and did not affect all calves to the same extent. Death can occur rapidly with severe bloat cases.

Relief can be equally rapid. This calf was severely bloated, but returned to normal soon after a pressed block containing Bloatguard (Poloxalene 6.6%) and hay were provided.