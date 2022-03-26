Arthur Uhl elected president of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Officers selected to lead the state’s largest and oldest livestock organization

FORT WORTH, Texas — When Arthur Uhl married his wife, Lorrie, he joined two families: the Powell family of San Angelo, with ranching roots tracing back six generations, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The lawyer from San Antonio was welcomed with open arms as he learned the cattle business, and offered his own legal expertise in real estate and natural resources.

Today, Uhl was elected as the association’s 63rd president during Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

“Being involved in Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association helped educate me and gave me a network of great people who I could count on and identify with,” Uhl said. “It’s been extremely beneficial to me and countless others. I am honored to serve as the next president of this longstanding and impactful association.”

Uhl’s first introduction to the ranching business came during the best of times. The year was 1990, and plentiful rains left the landscape vibrant green with more than enough grass to feed the herd. When the rain stopped and it began to dry up, Uhl said it marked the beginning of his decades-long ranching education.

Mentoring him along the way was his father-in-law, Jimmie Powell, a past president of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

“I’ve enjoyed molding these two passions, practicing law and cattle ranching,” Uhl said. “There are so many challenges when it comes to owning and operating land today, and I hope to play a part in defending private property rights for TSCRA members.”

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas in 1981, Uhl followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, Arthur Uhl Sr., and attended law school at the university. He started his own law firm in 2004.

Over the years, Uhl has served as chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association tax and credit committee, and as director and chairman of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association property rights and tax committee.

Today, Uhl splits time between ranching and his law firm Uhl, Fitzsimons, Burton, Wolff and Rangel PLLC based in San Antonio.

“Ranchers have always been independent, but this is unmistakable: you need to have a united voice to influence and impact policy matters,” Uhl said. “Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is that voice — and it’s more important now than ever.”

Uhl, who most recently served as first vice president, was formally elected during the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association board of directors meeting. He replaces Hughes Abell, who served as president since 2020. Carl Ray Polk Jr., Lufkin, was elected first vice president and Stephen Diebel, Victoria, was elected second vice president.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.