Applications are now open for the 2026 TSCRA spring internship program

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 2, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is accepting applications for its Spring 2026 Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program.

The competitive, paid internships offer students a unique opportunity to build professional skills, expand their industry network and work alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and leadership.

Spring opportunities include:

Fort Worth Internship – A semester-long internship based at the association’s headquarters in Fort Worth, offering experience across departments including administration, communications, education, events and membership. Interns will take part in a wide range of projects supporting the association’s daily operations and gain a behind-the-scenes look at hosting the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the largest agricultural event in the Southwest.

– A semester-long internship based at the association’s headquarters in Fort Worth, offering experience across departments including administration, communications, education, events and membership. Interns will take part in a wide range of projects supporting the association’s daily operations and gain a behind-the-scenes look at hosting the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the largest agricultural event in the Southwest. Austin Internship – A semester-long internship in Austin at the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association government relations office, focusing on state and federal policy issues affecting cattle producers. Interns will assist with research and advocacy efforts related to private property rights, animal health, natural resources and more.

Applications for the spring 2026 internship opportunities are due Oct. 1. Learn more at tscra.org/who-we-are/employment.

###