Anderson County man indicted for multiple counts of cattle theft

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 6, 2025) – An Anderson County man has been indicted on three counts of cattle theft following an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Darrell Bobbitt.

On Nov. 8, 2024, Special Ranger Bobbitt initiated an investigation into the theft of cattle in Anderson County. Evidence gathered during the investigation led to a suspect, identified as Jared Cook of Frankston.

During an interview, Cook confessed to stealing cattle from the same victim on three separate occasions. The case was referred to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office for review and later presented to an Anderson County grand jury. The grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for three counts of theft of cattle valued at less than $150,000, a third-degree felony, against Cook.

Cook surrendered himself to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 30, 2025, where he was booked on the charges.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case.

