Amicus brief filed supporting landowners in key dispute over ownership of groundwater at Texas Supreme Court

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association petitions court to review case confirming ownership of produced water.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 2, 2024) – Following the filing of an amicus brief at the Texas Supreme Court by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) in Cactus Water Services, LLC v. COG Operating, LLC., TSCRA President Carl Ray Polk Jr. issued the below statement:

“Perhaps no private property right is as important in this generation as the longstanding principle of groundwater ownership. In the case of Cactus vs. COG, the Texas Supreme Court has an opportunity to clarify and reassert important principles regarding the landowner’s ownership of groundwater. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its more than 28,000 members look to the court to continue its tradition of upholding fundamental private property rights and believe that this amicus brief will provide important policy background on the issues as well as the implications of the decision by the court.”

Background: