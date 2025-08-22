$93,500 returned to Texas sale barns following TSCRA Special Ranger investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 22, 2025) – Four Texas livestock sale barns were returned $93,500 following an investigation for hot checks led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison.

On Aug. 17, Murchison was notified by a sale barn that a $36,000 check was returned for insufficient funds. Through his investigation, Murchison discovered that another sale barn had also been targeted, with a $29,000 check from the same individual returned for insufficient funds.

Murchison initiated an investigation and learned that some of the cattle from these transactions were possibly on property in the Travis County Manor area. Upon locating the property, Murchison spoke to individuals who led him to the location of seven head of cattle that had been purchased from these two sale barns.

While at the property, Murchison also learned that 35 head of cattle had been shipped to an area auction to be sold. He contacted the auction barn and discovered that they, too, had recently received a $10,000 check from the same individual, which was returned due to insufficient funds.

During further conversations, Murchison learned that the individual had also purchased cattle at a fourth Central Texas auction and paid with a $18,500 check that was returned.

In total, $93,500 in unpaid receipts were identified.

Seven head of cattle were seized in Travis County and a hold was placed on the 35 head of cattle at the third sale barn.

Murchison then contacted the individual associated with the unpaid accounts, who assured him the barns would be paid in full within 24 hours.

By Aug. 18, all sale barns confirmed they had received full payments, and all associated livestock were released.

###