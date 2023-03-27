$78,800 raised for cattle raiser leadership development programs at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in Texas, today announced $78,800 in funding was raised for leadership development, specifically young leadership programs through a live auction at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth.

“Reaching $78,800 is an incredible milestone for TSCRA and is a direct reflection of our membership’s commitment to our future generations,” said TSCRA President Arthur Uhl. “Through these donations, we can reach and engage young leaders in ways like never before. I speak on behalf of the entire association membership in thanking these donors for their generosity in investing for tomorrow’s leaders in beef industry.”

Some of the funding will help support the Cattle Raisers Roundup, an intensive summer program for 15 of the state’s most qualified high school sophomore to senior aged cattle raisers. This six-day program offers real-world experience through scenario-based learning modules across the full beef supply chain. Funds will also go to support collegiate outreach efforts for TSCRA, internships, and young leadership and professional events.

To learn more about TSCRA leadership development programs, visit tscra.org/students.

