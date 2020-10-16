75 facts about beef

Beef is a staple of American mealtime. Nutritious. Delicious. It is Americana on a plate. Producing beef requires the dedication of farmers and ranchers across the United States, and proper management of grazing animals can rebuild the health of pastures and rangelands. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has supported farmers and ranchers in fostering land stewardship, improving the soil and producing one of the world’s favorite foods. In honor of Noble’s 75 years, below are 75 facts about beef. Read more.