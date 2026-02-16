Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

2026 Primary Election

Preparing to vote

Your vote in the upcoming primary elections plays a pivotal role in determining who will represent ranchers and landowners in both Austin and Washington, D.C. Early voting for the primary election begins on February 17 and ends February 27. Election day is March 3. To help you navigate the ballot, Cattle Raisers PAC published the 2026 Primary Election Voting Guide.

Download the PDF below to explore candidates who will best support and stand up for the stewards of land and livestock.

Download

Important dates

Tuesday, February 17 – Friday, February 27, 2026: Early Voting

Friday, February 20, 2026: Last Day to turn in Vote by Mail application

Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Primary Election Day!

Voting resources

Register to vote!

Check your voter registration

find your polling place

find your voting district
What’s on the Ballot?

identification requirements for voting

