2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo registration open now

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 1, 2025) – Registration is now open for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo taking place April 11-13, 2025 in downtown Fort Worth.

The three-day event hosted by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association features educational sessions by top industry professionals, keynote addresses, live cattle demonstrations, student opportunities, entertainment and an expo with over 260 exhibitor booths. This year’s event is expected to draw more than 4,000 attendees from around the Southwest including landowners, wildlife managers, ranchers and anyone with a passion for the cattle industry.

Registration packages can be customized including full registration, single-day passes, individual add-ons and expo-only access. Attendees can also book hotels with exclusive rates through the registration site. Attendees save up to $65 per registration when purchased prior to Feb. 15.

Learn more and register at cattleraisersconvention.com.

