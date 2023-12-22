2023 Year in Review

A look back at Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s past year
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is grateful for our members who help make our industry resilient, robust and ready to face whatever challenges may come our way. In the past 12 months Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association took lasting strides to move the industry forward. Read below as we reflect on the remarkable journey!
2,000 new members
Membership is the forefront of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Throughout the span of 2023, we welcomed more than 2,000 members. Today we represent 28,000 cattle raisers in the South and beyond – a number that will continue to increase as we make our way into the new year.
Testimonies in Washington and Austin
Our legislative wins couldn’t be done alone. Throughout the year, a total of 13 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members delivered pivotal testimonies both on The hill and in Austin. This included Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director, JR Ramirez testified before Congress on the “Real Cost of an Open Border,” outlining the financial challenges faced by Southern border ranchers, drawing attention to both the broader issues and his personal experiences as a fifth-generation rancher in Zapata County.
Cattlemen at the Capitol
Reflecting on the journey through the 88th Texas Legislative Session this past spring, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association navigated a challenging path in Austin, setting new records along the way. With unwavering dedication, our leaders, members and staff invested countless hours to ensure that the voices of ranchers and landowners resounded in the halls of the Capitol.
We passed all of our key legislative priorities, including strengthening our state’s right to farm law, protecting landowners from liability for damage caused by things beyond their control, , landowner compensation for border related damages, truth in labeling for misleading claims about fake meat products and more.
Plus, a number of our priorities made it to the ballot, where Texans voted to overwhelmingly pass Propositions 1, 6 and 8, solidifying our right to farm, strengthening our water infrastructure and funding rural broadband. Support for these ballot initiatives echoed from every corner of Texas, serving as a testament to the strength of agriculture. Together, we’ve proven that when the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association community unites, our impact is not only heard but felt across the Lone Star State.
Young leader opportunities
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association remains committed to providing opportunities for the next generation of cattle raisers. This September, in conjunction with Policy Conference, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association hosted its annual Young Cattle Raisers Skeet Shoot. More than 100 young professionals gathered to network among each other and association leaders, with the intent of growing roots within the organization.
100 young leader connections
Leading in law enforcement
In the dynamic realm of ranching and land stewardship, the dedicated team of 30 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers showcased unparalleled commitment to protecting our industry throughout 2023.
Conducting a staggering 1,050 investigations, their vigilance and expertise proved instrumental in safeguarding the interests of our community. A testament to their tireless efforts, the team successfully recouped more than $9 million in recovered or accounted-for livestock and property.
Their remarkable achievements underscore the significance of their work and highlight the critical role they play in preserving the livelihoods of ranchers and protecting the stewards of our lands.
1,050 Investigations
$9 Million in Recovered Property
Membership at your fingertips
This past spring, we launched the first-ever digital member center, serving as a centralized platform for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members looking to manage their membership, access member-only benefits, and explore digital content including The Cattleman magazine. Today we have over 3,500 users. The initiative is the first step to innovate and create easy-to-use solutions that meet the needs of cattle raisers.
3,500 users
Bringing the industry together
The Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth was such a success with nearly 4,000 attendees and exhibitors. We kicked off the event with remarks from Dana Perino, our keynote speaker, and enjoyed shopping and socializing with 250 exhibitors on our Expo floor. The atmosphere was so engaging, and we kept up the momentum at our Summer Meeting in Marfa and Policy Conference in College Station later that year.
Telling your story
Publishing more than 1,100 pages throughout the year, we’ve been hard at work crafting the stories you read each month in The Cattleman magazine. The stories sought to educate, entertain and inspire cattle raisers each month while keeping readers abreast of the latest happenings at Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Reflect on a few of our favorite stories below.
Showing support
Supporters of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association showcased their generosity through donations to a number of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association entities. $107,500 in funding was raised for the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation through its annual silent auction fundraiser at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. An additional $78,000 was raised for youth programs through a live auction.
$107,500 raised for TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation
$78,000 raised for youth programs
A commitment to how beef is raised
In collaboration with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Beef Council, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association hosted more than 20 Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) trainings in 2023. These trainings educated cattle producers on best practices for raising, handling and caring for cattle to ensure the production of safe, high-quality beef. Through this effort, we certified over 600 producers, a strong commitment to promoting responsible practices within the industry was reinforced across the state.
600+ issued certifications
Getting local
This year, we hosted 20 local community events across Texas through regional ranch gatherings. These events gave us an opportunity to connect with more than 3,825 cattle raisers. We brought entertainment, timely topics and updates from the front lines of Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. In addition, we attended more than 60 partner events throughout Texas and Oklahoma engaging with landowners and industry leaders while recruiting membership.
Investing in the future generation
This summer, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association hosted the second-annual Cattle Raisers Roundup, providing a comprehensive week-long pasture-to-plate beef tour experience for 25 elite high school students from Texas and Oklahoma. Throughout the program, students gained insights into various aspects of the industry, ranging from policy developments to pasture sustainability and retail food safety. At the conclusion of the camp, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association recognized six students with gifts totaling $4,500 to support their future endeavors.
Further educating cattle raisers
Throughout the year, we delivered a series of 12 Ranching 101 educational webinars to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from speakers covering a range of topics including nutrition, herd health plans, financial advice, and bull selection, to name a few. Over 2,500 attendees tuned in or watched recorded versions of the webinars.
12 Ranching 101 Session
2,500+ attendees
Planning our future
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association developed and approved its 2023 strategic plan, a six-year roadmap for the organization. Rooted in a mission to advance and protect land and livestock stewards in the Southwest, the plan emphasizes the evolving role of the association. The plan prioritizes areas of interest, like investing in young leaders, enhanced educational tools and reaffirming our commitment to advocacy. The plan also established core values of stewardship, courage, leadership, heritage, and integrity to guide Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s future endeavors.
What’s in store for 2024
We are proud of the strides we’ve made over the past 12 months and know they there are big things ahead for cattle raisers and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. If you’d like to keep up with Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association throughout the year, be sure to stay subscribed to our online news services, read The Cattleman each month or join us at one of our many events.