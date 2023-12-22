2023 Year in Review

Cattlemen at the Capitol

Reflecting on the journey through the 88th Texas Legislative Session this past spring, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association navigated a challenging path in Austin, setting new records along the way. With unwavering dedication, our leaders, members and staff invested countless hours to ensure that the voices of ranchers and landowners resounded in the halls of the Capitol.

We passed all of our key legislative priorities, including strengthening our state’s right to farm law, protecting landowners from liability for damage caused by things beyond their control, , landowner compensation for border related damages, truth in labeling for misleading claims about fake meat products and more.

Plus, a number of our priorities made it to the ballot, where Texans voted to overwhelmingly pass Propositions 1, 6 and 8, solidifying our right to farm, strengthening our water infrastructure and funding rural broadband. Support for these ballot initiatives echoed from every corner of Texas, serving as a testament to the strength of agriculture. Together, we’ve proven that when the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association community unites, our impact is not only heard but felt across the Lone Star State.