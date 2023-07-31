2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup concludes

Generous donors recognize students with more than $4,500 in awards.

Cattle Raisers Roundup, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, wrapped up Friday, July 28, with six students receiving more than $4,500 in awards from program donors. Award winners were selected from 26 sophomore to senior level high school students who attended Cattle Raisers Roundup, a five-day camp where select emerging agricultural leaders explored the beef industry from pasture-to-plate.

The 2023 Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Cattle Raisers Roundup award recipients include:

Savay Sexton, Gonzales – $1,500

Ava Harborth, Marion – $1,000

Owen Sanders, Cedar Park – $500

Kaylin Jacobs, Brenham – $500

Ruth Nieto, Raymondville – $500

Weston Brooks, Nome – $500

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Cattle Raisers Roundup program awarded thoughtful students who displayed excellence during end-of-camp presentations on topics such as international trade, sustainability or public policy and its subsequent effect on the beef industry. The awards were sponsored by Ag Texas, Corteva and Texas Farm Credit.

“It is an honor to work with generous donors to recognize and encourage students who will one day be industry leaders,” said Tyler Schuster, the association’s manager of leadership development responsible for organizing Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Cattle Raisers Roundup. “We’re proud to provide a platform to invest in the next generation, and this year’s awardees will undoubtedly shape the future of the beef industry. Thank you to our donors Ag Texas, Corteva and Texas Farm Credit as well as all the event sponsors for their generosity to the future of the beef industry.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Cattle Raisers Roundup was sponsored by Ag Texas, Beef Loving Texans, Big Bend Trailers, CLA, Capital Farm Credit, Corteva, Endovac, Hunter Crow, Harlow Cattle, John Deere, Dudley Bros, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management, Prosperity Bank, Red Bird Ranch, Shelby Trailer Services LLC, Texas Farm Credit and The Meat Board.

Award recipients were recognized during the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Cattle Raisers Roundup: (from left) Tyler Schuster, Weston Brooks, Ruth Nieto, Owen Sanders, Savay Sexton, Ava Harborth and Kaylin Jacobs.

