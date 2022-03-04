2022 TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup July 25 – 29, 2022

A weeklong high school summer camp for those interested in learning more about the beef industry.

TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup is a progressive, thought-provoking week, full of activities, tours and networking featuring all aspects of beef production from pasture to plate. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with industry leaders, tour cattle operations and beef packing plants, and gain professional development skills. The program is intended for young leaders who are interested in gaining in-depth beef industry knowledge. The camp is limited to elite young leader applicants, and only 15 applicants will be selected to attend yearly. Applicants not selected are encouraged, if age applicable, to reapply.

Objectives

Introduce participants to all aspects of the beef industry including cow-calf, stocker, packer, retailer and consumer perspectives.

Establish ideas for conservation, sustainability and stewardship of natural resources through rangeland stewardship.

Build cognitive thinking skills through problem solving and leadership activities.

Allow participants to meet and interact with leading industry representatives and TSCRA board and committee members.

Create a networking opportunity of likeminded young leaders in the beef industry.

Criteria

Individuals who have completed their sophomore year of high school but have not yet begun their freshman year of college;

Have a definite interest in pursuing a career in the beef industry;

Are willing to learn, grow and be an advocate on behalf of the beef industry;

Interested in devoting five days of long hours to meeting industry leaders and gaining a wealth of knowledge pertaining to the Texas and U.S. beef industry;

Must be approved by a selection process that will include evaluation of a written application, short video and two letters of recommendation;

If accepted, participants must complete online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training before arriving for camp;

Applicants must be willing to conduct themselves in a professional manner and abide by the code of conduct of the program. Applicants must be willing to accept consequences of misbehavior, including being sent home at any point during camp duration.

Selected participants will be required to participate the entire tour time without exception.

Selected participants and their parents will be required to sign a liability release waiver prior to camp attendance.

Cost

A $250 fee will be required for each participant, paid upon acceptance to participate. Do not send fee with application. All other expenses, except for transportation to and from camp, will be assumed by TSCRA. Participants may want some money for personal spending.

Post Camp Expectations

Following camp attendance, participants are required to attend at minimum one TSCRA ranch gathering to speak about camp experience within the following years’ time and attend the following Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo – registration cost complimentary of TSCRA. All attendees will receive a complimentary one-year TSCRA student membership.

2022 TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup Application

Application Deadline: April 15, 2022