2021 Cattle Raisers Internship program now accepting applications

A Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association internship is a great opportunity to gain experience and knowledge in the beef cattle industry! Participants will work on building communication and networking skills, get acquainted with a wide range of work and departments, network with industry leaders, and see the processes of hosting an event for one of the largest agriculture trade associations in Texas. Click here for the full program list or see below for the types of internship experiences available.

Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo Internship – July 20-25, 2021 Fort Worth, Texas

The convention internship allows students to gain experience and knowledge in the beef cattle industry while making connections with some of the industry’s highest leaders. The experience allows students to get a behind-the-scenes look of hosting an event for the largest agricultural trade association in Texas. Deadline to apply is May 15.

TSCRA Fort Worth Summer Internship, Fort Worth, Texas

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has an opportunity for students to assist during the summer months in our headquarters office in Fort Worth, Texas. TSCRA will encourage students to experience a wide range of work and departments, to network with industry leaders and gain access to the agriculture industry as a whole. Deadline to apply is April 1.

TSCRA Communications Internship, Remote

The intern will gain valuable experience in print and digital publication production, public and media relations, podcast production, and social media. Duties may be targeted to fit the successful candidate’s primary area of interest, but the intern will participate in each facet of the association’s communications.