2020 agricultural custom rates survey now available online

Source: AgriLife Today | Aug. 3, 2020

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has made available online the results of the 2020 Texas Agricultural Custom Rates survey of regional and state rates charged for custom agricultural operations.

“Each year, AgriLife Extension receives many requests for prevailing rates for certain kinds of work and custom farm or machine operations,” said Steven Klose, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist in College Station. “This is a current update of information that has been used extensively over the years.”

Current and past custom rate publications are available.

The online publication is 29 pages. Custom operations include:

Tractor rental.

Tillage operation.

Planting operations.

Application of fertilizer and chemicals.

Cotton harvesting.

Peanut harvesting, including hauling and drying.

Combining and hauling grains.

Haying and silage operations.

Land preparation, brush control.

Miscellaneous livestock operations.

A survey was distributed to select farmers, ranchers, landowners, as well as custom operators across Texas. In addition, the survey included an online version open to the public. The results help establish a baseline of rates statewide to further assist with questions inquiring about custom-hire activities, Klose said.

“We are very thankful for the people who take the time to complete this survey. Outside of this survey, market information on specific custom work in Texas is very limited to non-existent,” Klose said. “This publication provides a range of rates for different services. It’s an important information resource whether you are providing or hiring custom services in Texas agriculture.”