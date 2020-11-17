2017 NASS Census of Agriculture data on major animal ag commodities now available via web tool
Source: USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service bulletin | 11/16/20
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has released the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2017 Census of Agriculture web mapping application for major animal agricultural commodities.
APHIS worked collaboratively with NASS to create the 2017 Census mapping application to enable easy access to NASS animal agricultural commodities data. The web-based map application displays inventory and operations data for six major animal agricultural commodities at the State level and 13 major animal agricultural commodities at the county level. Specialized mapping skills are not required to view and evaluate this data in this user-friendly, easy-to-navigate application.
Here are a few highlights from the NASS 2017 Census of Agriculture web mapping application:
- Users can explore Census of Agriculture data and create custom maps of specific commodities in selected geographic regions based on user inputs. They can download data in CSV format or print a map in a graphic or PDF format.
- Commodities available to view and evaluate at the State level include: (1) cattle; (2) swine; (3) poultry (broilers, layers, and turkeys); (4) sheep and goats; (5) equine; and (6) aquaculture (only operations data are gathered for aquaculture).
- The 13 major animal agricultural commodities at the County level are cattle (beef and milk cows), beef cows, milk cows, hogs and pigs, all poultry, broilers, layers, turkeys, sheep and goats, sheep, goats, equines, aquaculture.
- The web mapping application includes a User Guide and a Detailed Tool Guide for extensive user assistance enabling users to get the most out of the tools and overall application use.
- The NASS 2017 Census of Agriculture web mapping application is available on the APHIS Geospatial Products and Services web page.