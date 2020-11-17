2017 NASS Census of Agriculture data on major animal ag commodities now available via web tool

Source: USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service bulletin | 11/16/20

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has released the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2017 Census of Agriculture web mapping application for major animal agricultural commodities.

APHIS worked collaboratively with NASS to create the 2017 Census mapping application to enable easy access to NASS animal agricultural commodities data. The web-based map application displays inventory and operations data for six major animal agricultural commodities at the State level and 13 major animal agricultural commodities at the county level. Specialized mapping skills are not required to view and evaluate this data in this user-friendly, easy-to-navigate application.

Here are a few highlights from the NASS 2017 Census of Agriculture web mapping application: