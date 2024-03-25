147th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo concludes in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 24, 2024) – The 147th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo drew to a close on Sunday, wrapping up the three-day event packed with industry updates, awards, entertainment and the welcoming of new Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leadership.

The Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo drew more than 4,300 attendees to downtown Fort Worth March 22-24. The agenda featured three prominent main-stage sessions addressing pivotal topics such as agricultural policy, a 2024 weather forecast and a market outlook. The renown culinary couple Lisa and Tom Perini, alongside NBC 5 news anchor, Deborah Ferguson, invited the entire audience to their kitchen table for great conversation about cattle, beef and the people who bring us together.

Outside of guest speakers, new leadership were elected at the at the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Annual Meeting held during the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Elections included:

The election of the new officer team: Carl Ray Polk Jr., president; Stephen Diebel, first vice president and Dan Gattis second vice president

The election of four new board of directors: Anson Howard, Michael Sasser, Richard Marbach and Ross Thompson

The election of three new executive committee members: Austin Brown III, Claudia Scott Wright and James L. Donnell Jr.

Two industry awards were presented including:

Announcement of 2024 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award Recipient Rex and Susan McCloy of Blue Ranch

Recognition of the 2024 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef, Dale Rankin

During the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Annual Meeting, attendees heard important legislative updates from U.S. Rep. August Pfluger and former Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Mike Conaway, both serving as advocates of the industry.

This year’s event was filled with hours of educational sessions, live demonstrations, multiple student opportunities and competitions, alongside the expo featuring more than 290 exhibitor booths.

“Thank you to all the cattle raisers, landowners and industry partners who gave their time and support in making this event a success,” said Polk. “Our dedicated team of volunteer leaders and staff worked tirelessly to put together an exceptional program highlighting the ideas, innovations and individuals helping shape the future of our industry. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Fort Worth next year for the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, April 11-13, 2025.”

