$1,000 reward offered for information on stolen skid steer in Tom Green County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into stolen skid steer in Tom Green County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for information in relation to a stolen John Deere skid steer. Information leading to an arrest or conviction of involved parties is eligible for a cash reward.

The skid steer, along with the bucket attachment and hay forks, were last seen Dec. 6 in Tom Green County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger HD Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Download our reward flyer here to share

Identification Number- TOO325B174489

