$1,000 reward offered for information leading to the return of stolen portable corral system

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers lead investigation into stolen portable corral system.

2019 Rawhide Processor Portable Corral, with hydraulic alley adjustment, Serial No. 018710

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are looking for information in relation to a stolen Rawhide Processor Portable Corral System. Information leading to the return of the stolen portable corral system is eligible for a cash reward.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward along with the owner’s reward of $5,000 for information leading to the return of the stolen portable corral system. The incident occurred Oct. 4 in Osage County, Oklahoma, approximately 2.5 miles east of Hwy 18 on the northside of Hwy 20 near Grayhorse in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Bart Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

###