Your checkoff dollar made a difference last year

Source: DrivingTheDemandForBeef.com

The 2018 Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board Annual Report is now available. The board’s top priority is to drive demand for beef and this annual report discloses exactly how your checkoff dollar supports the entire industry.

Some highlights:

Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. Brand relaunch resulted in 11.2 million website visitors, a 96 percent increase year-over-year and 160+ million consumer touchpoints and positive beef messages in 2018

Export value Jan through Sept 18 percent above previous year’s record. Per head export value per fed steer and heifer slaughtered averaged , up 16 percent from the same period in 2017

CBB overall approval rating 5 points higher year-over-year

Click or tap here to read the full report or visit The Drive for more information on how the beef checkoff program is driving the demand for beef.