What to do about the Egyptian goose in Central Texas?

New efforts are underway to remove an invasive species of water fowl, the Egyptian goose, from Central Texas. The invasive species is highly territorial and are prone to pushing native birds out of an area, as well as damaging some crops. However, they could come in handy for keeping other non-native species out. –KXAN News

https://www.kxan.com/news/egyptian-geese-are-invading-central-texas-should-they-be-removed/