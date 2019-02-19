We need your input! Take a survey about wild pigs

You have been invited to participate in this survey as a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. This study is designed to allow Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to better understand hunter, landowner, and stakeholder opinions about wild pigs and management practices for the species.



You will be asked a series of questions about your thoughts and opinions on the resource use, economic impacts, and management of wild pigs. The survey should only take about 30 minutes to complete. Your responses are voluntary. Your answers will be submitted confidentially and will not be linked to your name or address. No risks are expected to participants in the study. There are no sensitive questions in this survey that should cause discomfort. However, you can skip any question you do not wish to answer, or exit the survey at any point.



If you have questions, complaints, or concerns about the project, you may contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas A&M University by phone at (979)-458-4067, toll-free at 1-(855)-795- 8636, or by email at irb@tamu.edu.



Please access the online survey by clicking on the following link:

Human Dimensions of Wild Pigs Survey



We hope that you will take a few moments to help us to learn more about the human dimensions of wild pigs in Texas. Should you have any questions regarding this survey, or if you would like to respond to a paper copy of this questionnaire, please call or email Rachael Connally – we will be glad to assist you! You can reach Rachael by phone at (979)-583-2205 or by email at rachael.connally@tamu.edu.



We hope that you will enjoy completing the questionnaire and the opportunity to share your thoughts and opinions on wild pigs. We look forward to receiving your responses.



John M. Tomeček, Ph.D.

Principal Investigator

Assistant Professor &

Extension Wildlife Specialist

Maureen G. Frank, Ph.D.

Co-Investigator

Assistant Professor &

Extension Wildlife Specialist

Rachael L. Connally

Graduate Research Assistant