Ways the Golden Globes could reduce environmental impact more than removing meat

The Golden Globes kicked off the season of award shows on Sunday, and for the first time ever, the menu at the award show will be vegan. The Golden Globes are billing the vegan menu changes as a way to bring awareness to the environmental impact from eating meat. Claims about that removing meat from the diet can help stop climate change and reduce our carbon footprint. However, if we take a look at the actual science, data from the EPA and academic research institutions show that agriculture is responsible for far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than is often claimed in pop-culture. Read more at Beef Runner…