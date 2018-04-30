Watt (Palo) Matthews Casey

Watt (Palo) Matthews Casey, 97, of Albany, died February 24, 2018. He was born on August 11, 1920, in San Antonio, to Ethel (Matthews) and Liston Agnew (Pat) Casey.

He graduated from Albany High School in 1938 and attended the University of Texas in Austin and Hardin Simmons University before graduating from The College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M in 1943 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He served in the Army Veterinary Corps, and then in the parachute infantry until after World War II ended.

Casey practiced veterinary medicine full time less than one year, as most of his life he was a cowboy and a rancher. He was a breeder of Beefmaster cattle. He ranched at Albany and Laredo, Texas, and Kiowa, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sallie Joe and Mary (Tom) Lasater.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dosia (Smith) Casey; sons, Watt Jr., Rodney (Jennifer) and David; and a daughter, Susan (Michael) Williams; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Matthews Memorial Presbyterian Church Mission Fund (MMPCalbany.org) or The Salvation Army, Stamford, Texas 79553.

Published in the May 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine