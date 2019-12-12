Wanted: Theft suspect using counterfeit checks

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the lookout and asking for information on Jonathan Wesley Wright, 36, a suspected thief using counterfeit checks and identification in multiple states. Wright has been using the alias Trip McKenzie and has a counterfeit Texas license under that name, as well as counterfeit checks bearing the account name Superior Feeders LLC, Cuero, Texas.

Wright is accused of purchasing a horse trailer out of Tennessee, a horse out of the Louisiana and a horse out of Weatherford, Texas, using counterfeit checks and identification.

Wright has outstanding warrants for livestock theft out of Texas and Louisiana, plus an outstanding warrant from the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Wright is 6’4′, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including one on his neck that he keeps covered. He may have violent tendencies, so the public is advised to use caution and contact your local sheriff department, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association headquarters at 800-242-7820, or Special Ranger Wayne Goodman at 817-309-5048, if he is sighted.