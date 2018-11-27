USDA Texas Crop Progress and Condition Summary, Nov. 18-25, 2018

This will be the final weekly report for the 2018 season.

Weather last week was mostly cool and dry statewide. Precipitation in the Upper Coat and South East Texas ranged from 0.2 to1 inch, with isolated areas getting upwards of 2 inches. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding continued in the Northern High Plains and the Southern Low Plains. Some areas in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands were still too moist to continue with small grains seedings.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest continued in the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau and the Upper Coast, while it progressed slowly in the Northern High Plains. Sorghum harvest as ongoing in the Northern High Plains while corn harvest was nearing completion. Harvest of peanuts was underway in the Cross Timbers and continued progressing in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan harvest was underway in the Edwards Plateau and the Cross Timbers. Pecan harvest was delayed in areas of South Central Texas, causing pecans to sprout in the shell. Cooler conditions and supplemental water applications provided excellent growing conditions for spinach and cabbage in South Texas. Sugarcane, citrus and vegetable harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Use of supplemental feeding was increasing in the Cross Timbers. Cattle and livestock were mostly rated in good to fair condition. Freezing temperatures induced dormancy in pastures in many areas of the state. Pasture and range condition was rated 77 percent fair to good

To read the full report, visit the following link: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Texas/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/tx-cw-11-25-2018.pdf