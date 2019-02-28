USDA supports America’s heroes

Source: USDA

Preparedness and defense are critical to America’s food and agriculture sectors and to sustaining and growing rural America. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to military veterans across the country to fill the roles that keep America’s food supply safe and secure, preserve and strengthen rural communities, and restore and conserve the environment.

USDA wants to ensure that veterans looking to return home, or start a new career on a farm or in a rural community have the tools and opportunities you need to succeed.

USDA’s veterans website serves as a one-stop navigator for veterans looking to learn more about employment, education, and entrepreneurship on or beyond the farm. Ready for your next challenges? Visit USDA.gov/veterans for more information.